The surprising Georgia defensive stat that makes Zion Logue ‘sick’

ATHENS — When Georgia defensive lineman Zion Logue told reporters that Georgia was fifth in rushing defense, most assumed he meant in the country.

The last time Georgia didn’t field a top 2 rush defense in the country was the 2018 season, prior to when Logue arrived. Jordan Davis, now dominating for the Philadelphia Eagles, was just a freshman at the time.

So you could understand why Logue and the Georgia defense wouldn’t be too pleased with that stat.

“We show our standings every week, and with us being fifth in rushing defense right now, it makes me sick,” Logue said. “I want to fix it right now, but I can’t fix it ‘til Saturday. You know, just focusing on daily improvement, making sure that when we do those goal-line parts of practice we really hone in and make sure that nobody’s in our end zone, even if it’s our one offense — like, they don’t get in the end zone. We just try to make sure we focus on that.”

But Logue wasn’t referencing Georgia being fifth in the country in rush defense. He was speaking about the SEC, where Georgia is in fact fifth in rush defense. Through three games, Georgia is actually 23rd in the country in rush defense.

Now it’s a small sample size and Georgia is giving up only 87 rushing yards per game. Against South Carolina, Georgia’s first SEC foe, the Bulldogs surrendered 53 rushing yards. And much of those came on Spencer Rattler scrambles, as he rushed for 35 yards in the loss.

Georgia also gave up a rushing touchdown to the Gamecocks, which gave South Carolina a 14-3 lead just before halftime.

