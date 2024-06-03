College

Steve Spurrier weighs in on Georgia-Florida game locations for 2026-2027

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Nolan Smith Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the Bulldogs game with Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — SEC legend Steve Spurrier wants the Georgia-Florida games in 2026 and 2027 to be played at neutral sites while the current Jacksonville stadium is undergoing major renovations.

Georgia and Florida school officials have revealed a decision on the location of those games might soon follow a Jacksonville city council meeting scheduled for June 25.

Proposals for the game include a potential home-and-home series in 2026-2027 or neutral site games in Orlando or Tampa and Atlanta.

“I like the idea, one in Atlanta and one in Orlando,” Spurrier told DawgNation. “Just because historically, they’ve gone to neutral site.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!