Stetson Bennett placed on non-football injury list as Sean McVay gives cryptic update

Stetson Bennett was placed on the non-football injury list by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday.

Being placed on the NFI means Bennett will miss at least the next four games for the Rams, who took him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Out of respect for him and the situation, I’m going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I’m not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I’ll give in that regards.”

A player can be placed on the NFI for the following reasons:

A player suffering an injury away from the team’s practice facility. It could be during personal training, a recreational activity or a vehicle/home incident.

A long-term illness outside of football.

An injury that occurred during a college season which prevents a player from practicing at the start of his rookie season.

