Social media celebrates latest big recruiting win for James Coley, wide receiver room

For the third straight day, the Georgia Bulldogs landed a commitment. The latest Bulldog to join the class was 4-star wide receiver Talyn Taylor.

Taylor becomes the second wide receiver to join the class, as Thomas Blackshear committed to Georgia back in May. Taylor is the No. 50 overall prospect and No. 9 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

The addition is viewed as another big win for new wide receivers coach James Coley. This is his first season back at Georgia, after having previously coached at Georgia from 2016 to 2019.

Social media had plenty to say following the late-night recruiting win for the Bulldogs, with much of the praise being directed towards Coley.

