At long last, the Atlanta Falcons have taken a Georgia Bulldog in the first round, as they took Jalon Walker with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Walker becomes the first Georgia player ever to be taken with a first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons.

Walker is the second Bulldog to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the San Francisco 49ers took Mykel Williams with the No. 11 pick.

