Sanford Stadium named No. 5 toughest place to play in College Football 25 video game

We’re less than a month out from the release of EA Sports’ College Football 25 and we got some new and controversial information regarding this year’s game.

On Tuesday, the 25 toughest places to play were revealed. And Georgia, which has the longest home winning streak in the country at 25 games, came in at No. 5.

Ahead of Georgia was Texas A&M at No. 1, Alabama at No. 2, LSU at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4.

Georgia’s last home loss came in 2019 when the Bulldogs lost in overtime to South Carolina.

