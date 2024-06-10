Red-hot Slate Alford leads Georgia baseball lineup into super regional decider against NC State

ATHENS – Georgia baseball’s elite offense needed a turnaround win against NC State on Sunday, and it more than answered the bell to the tune of an 11-2 win.

Bulldog superstar Charlie Condon did deliver the first hit of the day to set up the first score. But UGA has another slugger to thank for igniting the offense in Game Two of the Athens Super Regional.

Slate Alford came through yet again for Georgia’s attack with a towering two-run homer in the first inning. The 6-foot-3, 236-pounder muscled a 396-foot no-doubter over the left-field wall as Foley Field erupted for seemingly the first time in the three-game series.

“I feel like it sparked us for sure,” Alford said of the first-inning homer. “Like I said, I’m just blessed to be in that situation. We have plenty of guys that do the same thing in those situations.”

