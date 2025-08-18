Re-emergence of Georgia run game unlocking QB efficiency, championship hopes

ATHENS — If there’s one certainty about Georgia’s opening football games with Marshall and Austin Peay, it’s that the Bulldogs will run the football.

That’s why it could be big news that Rod Robinson ll, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound hammer, has appeared healthy and ready to impact the offense this season like many thought he might last year before a turf toe injury sidelined him until the final regular-season game.

Remember when Robinson had 7 carries for 70 yards in the 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl?

