Oscar Delp explains what makes Carson Beck ‘the best quarterback in the country’

ATHENS — In each of Carson Beck’s first 11 starts, he’s thrown for at least 250 yards. His completion percentage has been between 66 percent and 80 percent of passes. And Georgia has won all of those starts.

Consistency has been Beck’s calling card this season. Even as Georgia has had to shuffle players in and out of the lineup everywhere else on offense, Beck has been the consistent driving force for the Bulldogs.

He leads an offense that ranks fourth in the country in points per game and fifth in yards per game.

“I mean, it’s just that a guy like him, he gets better every week,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “I mean, he lets the tape speak for himself. I mean, I think he’s the best quarterback in the country. He prepares every week like it’s his last game. He took advantage of his role this year, and he’s going to keep taking advantage of it. I think he’s going to keep getting better every week just like he does every day in practice.”

Kirby Smart wasn’t quite as emphatic when it comes to explaining Beck’s play on Monday. The Georgia coach was quick to point out the talent around Beck, along with his years of hard work within the Georgia system.

Beck has often been asked about where he’s improved on over the course of the season. He’s noted getting more familiar with Mike Bobo, a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, on Monday, and the confidence that has brought him this season.

There’s a better understanding of what Beck wants to have dialed up on a third down play, where Beck went 9-of-12 against Tennessee on Saturday.

