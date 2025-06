Kirby Smart knows the 2025 Georgia football team will be a young one.

That’s the reality due in part to transfer portal, where fewer and fewer players make it to year three or even year four with a program.

The transfer portal is hardly new at this point in time.

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick played a significant role on Georgia’s 2021 National Championship team.

Read more at DawgNation.