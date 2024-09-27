College

NIL, Transfer Portal issues create ‘abyss of unknown’ in college football

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) ATLANTA, GA  Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2023 SEC Championship, played December 2nd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo credit Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications. (Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

ATHENS — A starting quarterback’s departure from a CFP contending team over NIL-related issues has triggered concern across college football on Tuesday.

By Thursday afternoon, there was more news, with a USC player quitting on account of a lack of playing time.

The SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday offered an opportunity to discuss the most pressing issues in college football, NIL and the transfer portal, with some of the best minds in college football.

Abyss of Unknown

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, arguably the most successful coach when it comes to roster management, believes it’s only the beginning of such issues.

Read more at DawgNation.

