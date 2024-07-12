College

New details allege Smael Mondon was racing Georgia teammate prior to arrest

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Smael Mondon (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia inside linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (2) during Georgia's game against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon was arrested on Wednesday on charges of reckless driving and racing. Mondon was released on $26 bond on Thursday at 12:25 am.

An arrest report obtained by the AJC alleges Mondon was racing Georgia teammate DeMello Jones along Broad Street in Athens on Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

Per the report, Mondon and Jones were racing side-by-side down West Broad Street. Mondon continued to accelerate at a high rate of speed in the 2022 Dodge Charger he was driving. The report states he changed lanes in front of the other vehicle and continued driving at “an unsafe speed.” The report states that Jones slowed his vehicle down voluntarily.

Police state that Mondon was going 75 miles per hour in a 40-mile-per-hour zone. The report states that Mondon denied he was racing and did not know Jones.

