Harran Zureikat continues a hot streak for the University of Georgia of late.

That’s just not because the Dawgs have now picked up four commitments for their 2026 class just this week alone.

It also adds to some serious special-teams oomph in the kicking game.

The Pennsylvania 5-star, who is rated by Kohl’s Kicking as the nation’s No. 1 kicker prospect, just committed to UGA on his social media.

