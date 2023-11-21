Mike Bobo ignites Georgia offense down the stretch, named Broyles Award semifinalist

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia football is averaging 501.8 yards of offense and 40.4 points per game in Mike Bobo’s first season as offensive coordinator under Kirby Smart.

It has been a winning formula for the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC) as they look to complete a perfect regular season against Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Atlanta.

There’s not a hotter team in college football than Georgia, as the Bulldogs have beaten three consecutive Top 25 teams in toppling No. 10 Missouri (30-21), No. 12 Ole Miss (52-17) and No. 25 Tennessee (38-10) in consecutive weeks.

UGA is on pace to set single-season records for average yards per game (501.8), average yards per play (7.2) and best completion percentage (72.3).

The Broyles Award Committee, which recognizes the top assistant coach in college football, has taken note of Bobo’s success directing the UGA offense.

Bobo is one of 15 semifinalists for the award, which will have 5 finalists named on Nov. 28 leading up to the winner being announced at a ceremony in Little Rock, Ark., on Dec. 5.

Bobo was a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2012 back when he was working as Mark Richt’s offensive coordinator at UGA.

Here’s a look at who and what else is Hot this week in college football … and not so hot:

Hot

Georgia football is literally putting its brand on the pages of the SEC record book with this 28-game win streak, which matches Alabama teams coached by Paul “Bear” Bryant (1978-80) and Gene Stallings (1991-93).

If the Bulldogs top Georgia Tech Saturday, they will match Clemson (2018-19) and Florida State (2012-14) for the longest win streaks during the CFP Era.

Read more at DawgNation.