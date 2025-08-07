College

Mike Bobo feels he doesn’t have something to prove with Georgia’s offense in 2025

By Connor Riley
Mike Bobo (UGA Sports Comm) John and Alice Sands offensive coordinator Mike Bobo during Georgia's scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — As Mike Bobo walked away from the podium, he let out a laugh.

A reporter wished the Georgia offensive coordinator a merry Christmas, as that is likely the next time Bobo would have to speak to reporters and discuss the Georgia offense publicly.

On Wednesday, Bobo answered questions about his offense entering the critical 2025 season.

Time will tell if the questions he might face in December will be less sharp or critical, given how things unfolded during the 2024 season.

