Manny Diaz to retire as Georgia Tennis coach

ATHENS, Ga. — Legendary men’s tennis head coach Manuel Diaz, the SEC’s all-time leader in career wins who has guided Georgia to 29 conference championships, four NCAA national titles and a pair of ITA indoor national championships in 36 years, announced Thursday that he will retire at the conclusion of the current 2023-24 season.

Diaz has a 46-year association with the Georgia men’s tennis program. He was a two-time All-American during his playing days from 1972-75, and then served on Coach Dan Magill’s staff as an assistant/associate head coach from 1982-88. He has been a part of each of Georgia’s national championship teams and has won SEC championships in each of the last five decades.

“It’s a difficult decision to step away from something that has been such a huge part of my life and that I’ve loved for so long,” Diaz said. “Georgia tennis has given me so much, and I want to thank all our fans from all over the world.

“When reflecting back on my time as a coach, what I cherish most is the brotherhood our teams shared. We have competed at the highest levels and won championships, but my favorite part of coaching has always been mentoring our players and watching them grow into phenomenal fathers and professionals. I want to thank them for an unbelievable 46 years and a lifetime of memories.

“I want to thank my wonderful parents for their support, their love and many life lessons. I also owe a huge debt of gratitude to my mentor, Coach Dan Magill, who believed in me and gave me this opportunity. I have also been fortunate to work with so many great athletic directors, like Coach Dooley and Josh Brooks, who invested in our program and revitalized our facilities for future success. My wife, Suzanne, has been my life partner, and I look forward to spending much more time with her and my boys during this next phase of life.”

“Manny Diaz has meant so much to the University of Georgia and our athletic department,” J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said. “Not only is he one of the greatest coaches in tennis history, he is also one of the most accomplished coaches of any sport at any school in the country. More than that, the impact he has had on the young men who have come through his program will be felt for generations to come. While this is a bittersweet day, I am excited for Manny, Suzanne and the entire Diaz family. We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments during the season ahead.”

“Coach Diaz is a beloved member of the Bulldog Nation whose positive impact on UGA Athletics and particularly our student-athletes is immeasurable,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “I am grateful for the extraordinary dedication he has shown to the University of Georgia and our students throughout his life, and I wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

Diaz has been at the helm of the Georgia men’s tennis program since the 1988-89 season, following the retirement of his mentor, Dan Magill.

During his tenure, Diaz has established the Bulldogs as a blueblood in the sport, capturing four NCAA Team Championships while appearing in the NCAA finals 11 times and winning two Intercollegiate Tennis Association Team National Indoor Championships.

Georgia has reached the NCAA Tournament in all 35 seasons under his leadership, advancing to the quarterfinals in 27 of those trips to the postseason. His players have captured eight individual NCAA Championships — three in doubles and five in singles. Most recently, Ethan Quinn won the NCAA singles title in 2023.

Diaz has led the program to 10 SEC Tournament titles and 19 regular season crowns. Every four-year letterman has won at least one SEC Championship ring while playing at Georgia for Coach Diaz.

With 771 victories to date, Diaz is the all-time winningest coach in SEC history. He has been awarded seven conference Coach of the Year trophies, eight ITA Southeast Region Coach of the Year honors and three ITA National Coach of the Year awards.

He’s had 40 different players earn a total of 97 All-American honors, and 60 individuals account for 135 All-SEC recognitions. Diaz’s players have also won the SEC Player of the Year recognition three times, six SEC Freshman of the Year honors, two ITA National Rookie of the Year awards, four ITA National Senior Player of the Year honors and three ITA National Player of the Year awards.

The program finished the year with a top-10 ranking 29 times and a top-five ranking 19 times with Diaz as the head coach.

A native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Diaz played for Coach Magill from 1972-1975, helping Georgia win four-straight SEC team titles. He was named a two-time All-American and a three-time All-SEC selection as a player. He also earned seven individual SEC titles and two Southern Intercollegiate Championship singles titles. He was co-captain of the 1975 team.

Diaz is a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame, the Puerto Rican Tennis Hall of Fame and the USTA Southern Tennis Hall of Fame.

Diaz is married to the former Suzanne Rondeau of Toronto, Canada. They have three sons: Manuel III, Eric and Alex. Alex and Eric both played on Georgia’s men’s tennis team. Eric earned his degree in the spring of 2015. He was the assistant coach of the Boise State men’s tennis program from 2015-23 and is now a tennis player development coach. Alex graduated from UGA in the spring of 2021.