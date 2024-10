ATHENS — Coming into the season, most saw Lawson Luckie as the No. 3 tight end for Georgia.

The Bulldogs brought back junior Oscar Delp and added Stanford transfer Benjamin Yurosek via the transfer portal.

Both players had an experience edge over Luckie, who missed a good chunk of his freshman season due to an ankle injury.

But Luckie played more snaps, 49, than either Delp or Yurosek in the loss to Alabama.

