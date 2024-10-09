College

Kirby Smart shares what Jordan Hall, Christen Miller and Jared Wilson have been able to do this week

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Jordan Hall (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Hall (44) during Georgia's game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — With two practices under their belt, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on how some of the key injured members of the team are doing.

On the defensive line, Smart provided an update on Jordan Hall and Christen Miller.

The former has not yet played in a game this season following August surgery, but he did dress out for the first time this past week against Auburn.

“Jordan’s trying to get out there and go, man, he’s pushing so hard,” Smart said. “I hate it for that kid, he’s had two rods, rod put it in both legs, and he’s out there frustrated. He’s doing more than he did last week, but I don’t know that I can say he’s good to play this week.”

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!