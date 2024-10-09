Kirby Smart shares what Jordan Hall, Christen Miller and Jared Wilson have been able to do this week

ATHENS — With two practices under their belt, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on how some of the key injured members of the team are doing.

On the defensive line, Smart provided an update on Jordan Hall and Christen Miller.

The former has not yet played in a game this season following August surgery, but he did dress out for the first time this past week against Auburn.

“Jordan’s trying to get out there and go, man, he’s pushing so hard,” Smart said. “I hate it for that kid, he’s had two rods, rod put it in both legs, and he’s out there frustrated. He’s doing more than he did last week, but I don’t know that I can say he’s good to play this week.”

