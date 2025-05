ATHENS — Georgia football saw a lot of talent walk out the door after the Bulldogs’ 2024 SEC championship season.

Did Kirby Smart bring enough in to replace it?

It’s a fair question to ask when one considers Georgia had 13 players selected in the NFL draft and another 16 leave via the transfer portal.

Among those who transferred out were projected first-round NFL draft talent Carson Beck, at quarterback, and former five-star recruit and rising edge talent Damon Wilson.

Read more at DawgNation.