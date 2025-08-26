Kirby Smart ready for Georgia to make first impression, mum on opening game QB plan

ATHENS — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart held his opening week press conference on Monday and made it clear he’s ready to see what this season’s team is all about.

“The focus is on first impressions, and the first impression of this team is how we play in this game,” Smart said at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

“If you can play winning football and we think you’re a really good player, we’re going to try to play guys in this game regardless of where they sit on the depth chart.”

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs open the season at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: ESPN) at Sanford Stadium against Marshall as a 39.5-point favorite.

