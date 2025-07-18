Kirby Smart raises one concern with the Georgia offense entering 2025

ATLANTA — For all the talk surrounding Gunner Stockton this week, Georgia coach Kirby Smart took a far more stern tone when discussing a different aspect of the Georgia offense.

At multiple points during his various availabilities on Tuesday, Smart stressed that Georgia had to improve as a rushing team.

“I think the first thing you have to measure, and I’m not in a defense mechanism here, because that’s not what today’s about,” Smart said.

“We have to get better at running the ball, better (at) stopping the run.”

