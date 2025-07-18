College

Kirby Smart raises one concern with the Georgia offense entering 2025

Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after Georgia's game against Tennessee on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Madison Keel/UGAAA) (Madison Keel/Madison Keel/UGAAA)
ATLANTA — For all the talk surrounding Gunner Stockton this week, Georgia coach Kirby Smart took a far more stern tone when discussing a different aspect of the Georgia offense.

At multiple points during his various availabilities on Tuesday, Smart stressed that Georgia had to improve as a rushing team.

“I think the first thing you have to measure, and I’m not in a defense mechanism here, because that’s not what today’s about,” Smart said.

“We have to get better at running the ball, better (at) stopping the run.”

