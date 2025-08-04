Kirby Smart explains 2024 dropped passes and how Georgia is fixing the problem

Kirby Smart isn’t one to mince words, especially when it comes to holding his Georgia football team to an elite standard.

So it was that the Bulldogs’ head coach didn’t flinch when 92.9 radio host Steak Shapiro asked him about Georgia leading the nation with 36 dropped passes last season.

“There’s a lot of times that (dropped pass) is mental and technical — you can have both — and we try to help them both ways,” Smart said during his appearance on Atlanta’s WZGC-FM, 92.9 FM The Game.

Read more at DawgNation.com