Kirby Smart explains 2024 dropped passes and how Georgia is fixing the problem

By Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Dawg Walk before Georgia's game against Tennessee on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Kirby Smart isn’t one to mince words, especially when it comes to holding his Georgia football team to an elite standard.

So it was that the Bulldogs’ head coach didn’t flinch when 92.9 radio host Steak Shapiro asked him about Georgia leading the nation with 36 dropped passes last season.

“There’s a lot of times that (dropped pass) is mental and technical — you can have both — and we try to help them both ways,” Smart said during his appearance on Atlanta’s WZGC-FM, 92.9 FM The Game.

