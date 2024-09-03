Kirby Smart: 3 secrets to Georgia’s success after 34-3 win over Clemson

ATHENS — Kirby Smart’s not kidding himself, Georgia is No. 1 right now, but like every other title contender improvement is needed.

“They’re so many things,” Smart said, steering clear of any sense of complacency, “that we’ve got to do better.”

The Bulldogs figure to do just that when they play their home opener against FCS Tennessee Tech at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

“I can’t pick one thing on improvement; there are so many things that we’ve got to do better,” Smart said at his Monday press conference at Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. “There’s just a lot there that we want to improve on, and some of what you’re doing is dictated by who you play.”

