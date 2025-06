One of Georgia’s biggest transfer portal additions this offseason came in the form of running back Joshua McCray.

The Illinois transfer led the team in rushing last season, finishing with 609 yards and 10 touchdowns.

After entering the transfer portal on April 15, he committed to Georgia on April 20.

Yet McCray’s former head coach, Bret Bielema, had some questions about how McCray ended up as a Georgia Bulldog.

