If Charlie Condon goes first Sunday, UGA would be 3rd school to have No. 1 pick in MLB, NFL, NBA

Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson knows what a No. 1 overall MLB draft pick looks like. Prior to coming to Georgia, Johnson was the pitching coach at LSU, where he worked with Paul Skenes.

Skenes was the top pick last year and quickly established himself as one of the top pitchers in Major League Baseball after just a short stint in the minors. He was named an All-Star Game selection Sunday.

In his time with LSU, Skenes won the Dick Howser and Golden Spikes Awards. Georgia third baseman Charlie Condon took home both of those awards this season.

“Where those two guys are similar, the great ones I’ve been around, they just have a different mind,” Johnson said in June. “They want to challenge themselves daily. When they do that, if they don’t get the result they always want, they understand that they’re going to get better because of how hard they challenge themselves.”

