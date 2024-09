ATHENS — There’s one number that sticks out when it comes to Jalon Walker and his performance against Alabama last season.

It’s not the 2.0 sacks he finished with, showing an ability to take down Jalen Milroe.

It’s 12. That is how many defensive snaps Georgia’s top pass rusher last season, and arguably top defensive player this season, played against Alabama.

In a game that Georgia has had multiple coaching decisions questioned, this might be the most puzzling decision.

