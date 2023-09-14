College

How the Georgia secondary changes if Javon Bullard can’t play against South Carolina

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Javon Bullard (UGA) Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during a game against Samford on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — No matter how much Georgia preaches and believes in next man up, replacing someone like Javon Bullard won’t be easy. In the event it needs to happen this weekend against South Carolina.

Bullard exited the Ball State game with an ankle injury. He’s been limited in practice throughout the week and Georgia will keep his status under wrap until game time. Bullard was the defensive MVP in both College Football Playoff games last season. His impact will be missed, even with capable replacements.

He’s also a key voice in the defensive huddle for Georgia. In the event Bullard can’t go on Saturday, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Malaki Starks will take on a larger role in assisting everyone in getting lined up.

“I think the coaches do a real good job as far as like cross-training people, so I think we’ve got a lot of guys on the back end that can go in multiple positions if we needed them,” defensive back Tykee Smith said. “I’m real excited for the way Dan Jackson and David [Daniel-Sisavanh] came in and stepped up at the moment. So yeah.”

Jackson and Daniel-Sisavanh will both play at the safety spot. Daniel-Sisavanh got the first call against Ball State. He’s in his third season in the Georgia program, arriving as a member of the same 2021 class that Bullard and Lassiter did.

Daniel-Sisavanh is known for his physical ability, earning the nickname Hit Man.

“He’s a hard worker. He’s somebody who, you know, comes in day in and day out and tries to do his absolute best and whatever he can for the team,” Lassiter said. “He comes in and he brings in that hard-hitting ability. He calls himself ‘Hit Man,’ so he brings that with him as well.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!