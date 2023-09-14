How the Georgia secondary changes if Javon Bullard can’t play against South Carolina

ATHENS — No matter how much Georgia preaches and believes in next man up, replacing someone like Javon Bullard won’t be easy. In the event it needs to happen this weekend against South Carolina.

Bullard exited the Ball State game with an ankle injury. He’s been limited in practice throughout the week and Georgia will keep his status under wrap until game time. Bullard was the defensive MVP in both College Football Playoff games last season. His impact will be missed, even with capable replacements.

He’s also a key voice in the defensive huddle for Georgia. In the event Bullard can’t go on Saturday, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Malaki Starks will take on a larger role in assisting everyone in getting lined up.

“I think the coaches do a real good job as far as like cross-training people, so I think we’ve got a lot of guys on the back end that can go in multiple positions if we needed them,” defensive back Tykee Smith said. “I’m real excited for the way Dan Jackson and David [Daniel-Sisavanh] came in and stepped up at the moment. So yeah.”

Jackson and Daniel-Sisavanh will both play at the safety spot. Daniel-Sisavanh got the first call against Ball State. He’s in his third season in the Georgia program, arriving as a member of the same 2021 class that Bullard and Lassiter did.

Daniel-Sisavanh is known for his physical ability, earning the nickname Hit Man.

“He’s a hard worker. He’s somebody who, you know, comes in day in and day out and tries to do his absolute best and whatever he can for the team,” Lassiter said. “He comes in and he brings in that hard-hitting ability. He calls himself ‘Hit Man,’ so he brings that with him as well.”

