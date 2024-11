ATHENS — Brent Key and Kirby Smart have very different public views on the Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry.

For Smart, he knows he can’t emphasize this game as the end-all, be-all.

Georgia has many rivalries and if you put too much emphasis on one game, it can throw your priorities out of whack.

Georgia’s goal isn’t to beat Georgia Tech every year, it’s to win a national championship.

Read more at DawgNation.