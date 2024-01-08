Heisman Trophy favorites: Carson Beck atop list with SEC quarterback rivals

ATHENS — Carson Beck ranks among the top Heisman Trophy candidates for next season, and the Georgia quarterback will have an opportunity to go head-to-head with them.

Beck joins CFP quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe at the top of the preseason list, each at “+750″ per then FanDuel online wagering site.

Other top candidates for 2024 include new Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+1000), first-year Tennessee starter Nico Iamaleava (+1800), first-year Oklahoma starter Jackson Arnold (+1800), Texas A&M starter Conner Weigman (+1800) and Michigan starter (J.J. McCarthy +1800).

Milroe got the upper-hand on Beck last season by outplaying the Georgia QB in a 27-24 SEC Championship Game.

Milroe’s dual-threat ability helped him make the key plays when he had to against Georgia, and he didn’t turn the ball over against the Bulldogs.

Which SEC QB among early Heisman favorites will score most points vs. #Georgia in 2024? Story: Beck among SEC Heisman favorites ... https://t.co/5EnfyZfI2P — MikeGriffith32 (@MikeGriffith32) January 6, 2024

Milroe most notably completed a fourth-down conversion pass that led to a TD, as he identified a Georgia freshman linebacker in broken coverage that led to a 28-yard TD on a first-and-20.

Milroe was sacked four times (-29 yards), but he was still able to make key plays with his feet (68 yards), including a back-breaking 30-yard scramble that prevented Beck and the offense from a last-minute comeback.

Beck who passed for 243 yards and was sacked twice, was unable to throw for any touchdowns or make any substantial plays with his feet, his longest run going for 8 yards.



