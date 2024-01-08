College

Heisman Trophy favorites: Carson Beck atop list with SEC quarterback rivals

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Carson Beck (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgia's game against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Carson Beck ranks among the top Heisman Trophy candidates for next season, and the Georgia quarterback will have an opportunity to go head-to-head with them.

Beck joins CFP quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe at the top of the preseason list, each at “+750″ per then FanDuel online wagering site.

Other top candidates for 2024 include new Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+1000), first-year Tennessee starter Nico Iamaleava (+1800), first-year Oklahoma starter Jackson Arnold (+1800), Texas A&M starter Conner Weigman (+1800) and Michigan starter (J.J. McCarthy +1800).

Milroe got the upper-hand on Beck last season by outplaying the Georgia QB in a 27-24 SEC Championship Game.

Milroe’s dual-threat ability helped him make the key plays when he had to against Georgia, and he didn’t turn the ball over against the Bulldogs.

Milroe most notably completed a fourth-down conversion pass that led to a TD, as he identified a Georgia freshman linebacker in broken coverage that led to a 28-yard TD on a first-and-20.

Milroe was sacked four times (-29 yards), but he was still able to make key plays with his feet (68 yards), including a back-breaking 30-yard scramble that prevented Beck and the offense from a last-minute comeback.

Beck who passed for 243 yards and was sacked twice, was unable to throw for any touchdowns or make any substantial plays with his feet, his longest run going for 8 yards.


