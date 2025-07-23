College

Gunner Stockton-Carson Beck comparisons aren’t going away, even if Georgia long ago moved on

By Connor Riley
Gunnar Stockton Georgia Football Practice (8/3/23) Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during Georgias practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

Georgia was not interested in taking the bait when it came to Carson Beck.

Kirby Smart, Gunner Stockton and Daylen Everette were each asked about the former Georgia quarterback. All three elected to keep it moving, rather than give deeper answers on their former quarterback.

“I don’t do comparisons real well,” Smart said. “I think you’ve got to be careful when you do comparisons. I can talk to you about Gunner and the things I love about him.”

Beck will cast a long shadow from the outside world on the Georgia quarterback room. Beck is set to speak to reporters on Tuesday at ACC Media Days in Charlotte, North Carolina.

