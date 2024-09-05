College

Georgia’s Raylen Wilson shows the difference one offseason can make

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

08/31/24 - Clemson vs. Georgia (Aflac Kickoff Game) Georgia inside linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during Georgia's game against Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Perhaps no player made a bigger leaper from how they played in Georgia’s last game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium — a 27-24 loss to Alabama — to Saturday’s season-opening win in the building than sophomore linebacker Raylen Wilson.

Against the Clemson Tigers, Wilson finished with 4 tackles and teamed with Jalon Walker to record a third-quarter sack of Cade Klubnik.

He looked much surer of himself, in a way he wasn’t last year against Alabama.

That’s to be expected, given Wilson spent much of his freshman season playing catch-up after a preseason knee injury.

