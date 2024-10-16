College

Georgia’s pivotal SEC showdown at No. 1 Texas in Austin has ticket prices soaring

Bevo XV (Getty) AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: Bevo XV enters the stadium before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Georgia’s football game at Texas has been circled on the calendar since the date was announced last December.

Fans and media outlets, alike, pointed to the 7:30 p.m. Saturday showdown at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium as a top match up five months ago — and College GameDay validated the early hype last week, announcing it will be in Austin.

Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC) and Texas (6-0, 2-0) enter the game as the highest-ranked teams in the SEC through the first seven weeks of the season, the home team a 4-point favorite at the time of this publication.

