Georgia’s Marvin Jones Jr. enters transfer portal

Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. becomes the latest Georgia outside linebacker to enter the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Jones is a sizable loss based on his increased usage towards the end of the 2023 season. As a sophomore, Jones played in 12 games and finished with 12 tackles. He did have 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack, which came in Georgia’s win over Georgia Tech.

Georgia signed Jones as a 5-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class out of Sunrise, Fla. He was the No. 20 overall prospect in the class.

Jones did not enroll early at Georgia and was limited most of his freshman season due to a shoulder injury. Jones had surgery following his freshman season, which kept him out for most of the offseason. Still head coach Kirby Smart had been encouraged by Jones’ development over the course of the season.

“I think he’s coming a long way,” Smart said of Jones prior to the Georgia Tech game. “Mentally, he’s matured greatly over the past couple weeks especially too. He’s grown into a bigger role on our defense because he has the size and now he has the mental capacity to understand all the concepts and what’s coming at him. And he’s starting to get to the point where he can predict what’s coming before it actually comes, and I think he’s done a good job of developing.”

In entering the transfer portal, Jones becomes the third outside linebacker to do so from Georgia’s 2023 team. Darris Smith and CJ Madden had previously entered the portal. All three of those outside linebackers were signed in the 2022 signing class, which was before current outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe took over. Smith, Madden and Jones were all recruited while now Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was still Georgia’s defensive coordinator.

As for what’s left in the outside linebacker room, Chaz Chambliss is expected to return for his senior season. Georgia did sign three edge defenders in the 2023 recruiting class in Damon Wilson, Sam M’Pemba and Gabe Harris. Georgia has also used Jalon Walker as a pass rusher from the edge position in obvious passing situations.

In total, Georgia has now had 14 players enter the transfer portal. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff, defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson and wide receiver Jackson Meeks have all found new homes so far.

