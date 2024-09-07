College

Georgia’s Carson Beck ties school record in rout of Tennessee Tech

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Carson Beck (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 7: Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Sanford Stadium on September 7, 2024 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATHENS — Sanford Stadium played Chappell Roan’s hit song Hot To Go! during the first half of Saturday’s game in an effort to pump up the fans.

Georgia fans didn’t need much encouragement with how hot Georgia came out to start against the overmatched Tennessee Tech.

The Bulldogs forced a three-and-out to start the game, Anthony Evans ripped off a 46-yard return and Carson Beck found Dillon Bell one play later for a 22-yard touchdown.

The game could’ve been called there but Georgia continued to pour it on, ultimately finishing with a 48-3 win.

