Asa Newell has a new home, as the former Georgia basketball standout was taken by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Hawks took Newell with the No. 23 overall pick in Wednesday’s draft.

Newell becomes the first Georgia basketball player since Anthony Edwards was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Newell becomes Mike White’s first first-round pick at Georgia.

