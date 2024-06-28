Georgia will need more than just Mykel Williams at its outside linebacker position in 2024

At the very least, Mykel Williams brings some excitement to the outside linebacker position. Because there’s a lot of uncertainty with Chidera Uzo-Diribe’s position outside of what Williams might bring to the group.

Williams looked excellent in Georgia’s win over Florida State. He followed it up with a strong showing in the spring game.

“The sky’s the limit,” Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker said of Williams. “He works every day, and everything he’s putting in and all of the things that are happening for him, he deserves it.”

With Williams moving to play outside linebacker, he hopes to up his sack production. He finished last season with 4.5, the same as he had as a freshman.

Read more at DawgNation.