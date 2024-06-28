College

Georgia will need more than just Mykel Williams at its outside linebacker position in 2024

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Mykel Williams (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) during Georgia's game against Florida State in the 90th Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

At the very least, Mykel Williams brings some excitement to the outside linebacker position. Because there’s a lot of uncertainty with Chidera Uzo-Diribe’s position outside of what Williams might bring to the group.

Williams looked excellent in Georgia’s win over Florida State. He followed it up with a strong showing in the spring game.

“The sky’s the limit,” Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker said of Williams. “He works every day, and everything he’s putting in and all of the things that are happening for him, he deserves it.”

With Williams moving to play outside linebacker, he hopes to up his sack production. He finished last season with 4.5, the same as he had as a freshman.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!