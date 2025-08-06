College

Georgia transfer WRs validating why they were much-needed additions

By Connor Riley
Zachariah Branch (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during Georgia's annual G-Day spring game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch still look a little out of place in the Georgia wide receiver room, even after having spent spring practice with the team.

Last Thursday was their first fall practice with the team. But in the time since, both Thomas and Branch have shown why they were prized and necessary additions to the Georgia wide receiver group.

Thomas is the tallest player at the position, listed at 6-foot-6. But his height doesn’t just limit him as a jump ball merchant, as he’s got some impressive wiggle to his game. At Georgia’s first practice last Thursday, Thomas was able to make senior cornerback Daylen Everette miss in coverage.

“He’s a real good player,” Everette told reporters at SEC Media Days. “I like going against him. Me and him, we go back and forth maybe like every day that we have 7-on-7 stuff. He’s just one of those guys, like, where he can do a lot.”

