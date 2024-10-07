Georgia-Texas game time, TV Network announced for Oct 19

ATHENS — One of the most anticipated games of the 2024 college football season now has a game time and television network, as the SEC announced a game time and TV Network for Georgia’s Week 8 game against the Texas Longhorns.

ABC will broadcast the game, with it starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 19.

This will be the first time Georgia and Texas face off as conference foes, as the Longhorns joined the SEC this offseason.

The last time these two teams met came in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, which Texas won 28-21.

Read more at DawgNation.