Georgia-Texas game time, TV Network announced for Oct 19

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Bevo (Getty) AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 17: Members of the Silver Spurs escort Texas Longhorns mascot Bevo XV to the stadium before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

ATHENS — One of the most anticipated games of the 2024 college football season now has a game time and television network, as the SEC announced a game time and TV Network for Georgia’s Week 8 game against the Texas Longhorns.

ABC will broadcast the game, with it starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be played in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 19.

This will be the first time Georgia and Texas face off as conference foes, as the Longhorns joined the SEC this offseason.

The last time these two teams met came in the 2019 Sugar Bowl, which Texas won 28-21.

