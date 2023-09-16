Georgia - South Carolina observations as Bulldogs slog their way to an SEC win

ATHENS — You knew from the opening kickoff it was going to be a struggle for Georgia on Saturday. Jared Zirkel sent the ball sailing out of bounds and gave the Gamecocks great field position to set up their first scoring drive.

South Carolina ended up taking a 14-3 lead into halftime. The Georgia offense seemed content to run check down after check down, so much so that the unit was booed while exiting the field.

The boo birds seemed to awaken the entire Georgia team though, as the Bulldogs rolled to a 24-14 win. All three touchdowns came on the ground, with Cash Jones’ 13-yard scamper putting the Gamecocks away for good.

Rain was a factor in the game, with showering off and on throughout the evening. It fluctuated much like Georgia’s effort level it seems.

The Bulldogs move to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in SEC play, while the Gamecocks drop to 1-2 and 0-1 in conference play.

This isn’t the first time in recent memory Georgia had to overcome a double-digit second-half deficit to win, as the game gave off vibes that were similar to that of Missouri during the 2022 season. That game came on the road, instead of a sold-out crowd that was asked by Kirby Smart during the week to make a difference. Mike Bobo also wasn’t the team’s offensive coordinator last season.

