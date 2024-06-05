Georgia quarterback situation seen as one of the best in college football

Georgia feels much, much better about its quarterback position entering 2024 than it did last season.

For one, it clearly knows its starting quarterback. That would be Carson Beck. This time last year, he was still competing with Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton to earn the starting quarterback job.

Now he returns as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. ESPN’s David Hale had Georgia ranked in the top tier of quarterback rooms for the 2024 season. The other three teams in the top tier were Alabama, Texas and Oregon.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart recently spoke about what he wanted to see out of Beck this season.

