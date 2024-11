ATHENS — Georgia linebackers have become synonymous with the Butkus Award.

Since Glenn Schumann arrived with Kirby Smart in 2016, two different Bulldogs have been named the nation’s top inside linebacker in Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean.

Both won the award as juniors.

So perhaps it’s of little surprise that another junior Georgia linebacker is a finalist for the award.

