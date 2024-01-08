Georgia lands commitment from transfer quarterback Jayden Maiava

Georgia has made another addition to its roster via the transfer portal, this time landing UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava.

As a redshirt freshman this past season, he threw for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also ran for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns as well, leading UNLV to a 9-5 record.

Maiava is from Honolulu, Hawaii. He will have three years of eligibility left. USC also pushed to try and land Maiava’s services this offseason.

With Maiava now in the fold, Georgia is set to have four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for the 2024 season. Kirby Smart had previously expressed a desire to get to four scholarship players for the 2024 season.

Carson Beck will be back and be the starting quarterback for the 2024 season. In his first year as a starter, Beck threw for 3,941 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. He’ll look to build off that season while also taking on a bigger leadership role.

The Bulldogs will also have Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi in the mix. Stockton served as Beck’s backup in the Orange Bowl win over Florida State. In that game, Stockton completed 6 of his 10 pass attempts for 96 yards. He also added 46 rushing yards.

Stockton and Maiava each have three seasons of eligibility remaining, something to keep in mind as the two are likely to compete to be the starter for the 2025 season.

Georgia signed Puglisi as a member of the 2024 signing class. He is already enrolled at Georgia and was able to practice with the team prior to its game against Florida State.

With the addition of Maiava, Georgia now has added six players to its roster via the transfer portal. Maiava joins Florida running back Trevor Etienne, Vanderbilt wide receiver London Humphreys, Miami wide receiver Colbie Young, USC wide receiver Michael Jackson and South Carolina defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod.

