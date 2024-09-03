College

Georgia injury report: Mykel Williams week-to-week with a grade 2 ankle sprain

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Mykel Williams (Getty) ATHENS, GEORGIA - AUGUST 31: Mykel Williams #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs is helped off the field following an injury during the third quarter against the Clemson Tigers in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

ATHENS — All eyes will be on Georgia’s defensive front this week against Tennessee Tech, as the Bulldogs could well be undermanned at the position.

Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod both missed the Clemson game due to injury.

Warren Brinson and Mykel Williams both left the win over the Tigers, with Brinson exiting in the first quarter after having his leg stepped on, while Williams left when he sustained an ankle injury after an illegal chop block from Clemson running back Phil Mafah.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Brinson and Williams during his Monday press conference, saying they’re hopeful to get Brinson back as he deals with an ankle contusion.

Read more at DawgNation.

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

