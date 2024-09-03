Georgia injury report: Mykel Williams week-to-week with a grade 2 ankle sprain

ATHENS — All eyes will be on Georgia’s defensive front this week against Tennessee Tech, as the Bulldogs could well be undermanned at the position.

Jordan Hall and Xzavier McLeod both missed the Clemson game due to injury.

Warren Brinson and Mykel Williams both left the win over the Tigers, with Brinson exiting in the first quarter after having his leg stepped on, while Williams left when he sustained an ankle injury after an illegal chop block from Clemson running back Phil Mafah.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Brinson and Williams during his Monday press conference, saying they’re hopeful to get Brinson back as he deals with an ankle contusion.

Read more at DawgNation.