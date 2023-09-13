Georgia injury report: Kirby Smart talks impact of Ladd McConkey, Javon Bullard setbacks

ATHENS — Georgia won’t know the status of two of its stars until later in the week for this Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

Georgia is still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to Ladd McConkey and Javon Bullard. The latter left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury and Smart said Georgia won’t have a better idea of his status until after Wednesday’s practice.

In the event Bullard can’t play, Georgia will rotate David Daniel-Sisavanh and Dan Jackson at safety.

As for McConkey, he has missed the first two games of the season with a back injury.

“We have guys that have similar skillsets, we just don’t have the experience. We have guys capable of filling the void left by Ladd, but we don’t have guys with the experience in this offense,” Smart said. “Two years, 15 games a year, 30 games of experience is immense. That’s the part we miss. As far as his availability, he hasn’t been available. He’s been injured. He’s trying to come back, and we’re trying to figure out all we can do to speed that process up.”

Read more at DawgNation.com.