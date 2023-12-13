Georgia Football time, TV network announced for 2024 Alabama game

Georgia won’t have to wait long to get another crack at the Alabama Crimson Tide, as the Bulldogs visit Alabama on Sept. 28.

That game now has a start time and television network, as it will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

This will be the first season that ESPN/ABC have exclusive broadcasting rights for the SEC. Typically, the game of the week has aired at 3:30 p.m. ET but with a new television network set-up, the league has shown it wants to put its biggest games in primetime.

Georgia-Alabama was the second most watched college football game of this past season, trailing only Ohio State-Michigan. The Crimson Tide came away with an upset win over Georgia, snapping a 29-game winning streak in the process. Alabama won 27-24, putting itself in the College Football Playoff and sending Georgia to the Orange Bowl.

“A lot of momentum swings,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the game. “Field goal that hits the dang upright after an offsides. Then we spotted them 10 off of a turnover and a touchdown with busted coverage by a freshman. So if you give good teams those things, they’re going to be hard to beat. But man am I proud of our fight and our resiliency. I mean, two times we’re down 10 or three times we’re down 10. Offense battles back. Never-say-die attitude.

Georgia lasted visited Alabama during the 2020 season, with Alabama winning that game 41-24. The Bulldogs have not hosted Alabama since the 2015 season.

The full SEC schedule will be announced on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia’s schedule has already leaked out. In addition to a visit to Alabama, the Bulldogs also have road trips to Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas next season.

Georgia will finish out the 2023 season on Dec. 30 when it takes on Florida State. That game is set for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

