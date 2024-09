ATHENS — Georgia now knows when its next home game will start, as the SEC announced that Georgia’s Week 6 game against Auburn is set for a 3:30 p.m. start on Oct. 5 ABC.

While the 3-0 Bulldogs face their rivals Alabama this week, Auburn (2-2) will face Oklahoma.

University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has an 8-1 record coaching against Auburn, with the only loss during the 2017 season.

