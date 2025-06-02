College

Georgia eliminated from NCAA tourney, drops dramatic slugfest to Oklahoma State

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
Georgia vs UIC (UGA Sports Comm) Foley Field during Georgia's game against UIC at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Georgia players were bent over in despair on Sunday afternoon, still frozen at their defensive positions of play moments after their season was ended by Oklahoma State in dramatic walk-off fashion.

The Cowboys rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the 11-9 victory, Brock Thompson driving a two-out, two-run home run over the left field wall at Foley Field

“Man, I’m heartbroken, none of us saw this coming,” UGA All-SEC third baseman Slate Alford said, having left it all on the field with a two-home run, 3-RBI performance in what was likely his last game in the program.

“We planned on playing for a long time, it didn’t happen.”

