Georgia eliminated from NCAA tourney, drops dramatic slugfest to Oklahoma State

ATHENS — Georgia players were bent over in despair on Sunday afternoon, still frozen at their defensive positions of play moments after their season was ended by Oklahoma State in dramatic walk-off fashion.

The Cowboys rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for the 11-9 victory, Brock Thompson driving a two-out, two-run home run over the left field wall at Foley Field

“Man, I’m heartbroken, none of us saw this coming,” UGA All-SEC third baseman Slate Alford said, having left it all on the field with a two-home run, 3-RBI performance in what was likely his last game in the program.

“We planned on playing for a long time, it didn’t happen.”

