College

Georgia draws Notre Dame at Stegeman Coliseum for SEC-ACC Challenge

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Hairy Dawg Hairy Dawg during a game against George Mason at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia basketball will be in the spotlight of the SEC-ACC Challenge with Notre Dame coming to Stegeman Coliseum on Dec. 3.

The Bulldogs, under the direction of third-year coach Mike White, are building on the momentum of the program’s first 20-win season in eight years and a semifinal appearance in the NIT that included wins over basketball powers Xavier, Wake Forest and Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State.

Georgia showed its promise early last season with a 68-66 win at Florida State in last season’s SEC-ACC Challenge, coming from 17 points down with 6:37 remaining for that win.

White, already, has a win over Notre Dame as Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs knocking off the Irish 77-62 in the 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!