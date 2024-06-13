Georgia draws Notre Dame at Stegeman Coliseum for SEC-ACC Challenge

ATHENS — Georgia basketball will be in the spotlight of the SEC-ACC Challenge with Notre Dame coming to Stegeman Coliseum on Dec. 3.

The Bulldogs, under the direction of third-year coach Mike White, are building on the momentum of the program’s first 20-win season in eight years and a semifinal appearance in the NIT that included wins over basketball powers Xavier, Wake Forest and Big Ten powerhouse Ohio State.

Georgia showed its promise early last season with a 68-66 win at Florida State in last season’s SEC-ACC Challenge, coming from 17 points down with 6:37 remaining for that win.

White, already, has a win over Notre Dame as Georgia’s head coach, the Bulldogs knocking off the Irish 77-62 in the 2022 Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

