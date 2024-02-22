College

Georgia dominates Vanderbilt 76-64, snaps six-game losing streak

By Jack Leo, DawgNation

Noah Thomasson (Getty) NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 21: Noah Thomasson #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs drives the ball in for a layup against Jason Rivera-Torres #23 of the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half of the game at Vanderbilt University Memorial Gymnasium on February 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images) (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Georgia basketball has its first winning momentum in four weeks after dominating Vanderbilt 76-64 on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs (15-11, 5-8 SEC) snapped a six-game losing streak with the road win, shooting a strong 28 of 53 from the floor.

UGA opened the game on a 12-4 run and never looked back, as the Commodores (7-19, 2-11) never got within single digits after the 12:29 mark in the first half.

“It’s really gratifying,” Georgia coach Mike White said. “It feels great to get back in that win column. ... That’s a happy locker room.”

Georgia asserted its dominance for good with a 12-0 run in the second half. RJ Melendez nailed a strong layup over two Vanderbilt defenders to spark the run.

