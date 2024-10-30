Georgia basketball observations following exhibition win over UCF

ATHENS — The next time Georgia takes the floor in Stegeman Coliseum, the Bulldogs will play their first real game of the 2024-25 season.

And Mike White will hope it goes as well as Tuesday’s exhibition.

The Bulldogs came away with a 114-76 win over UCF.

“It’s a good win. It’s an exhibition game,” White said. “We’re still 0-0. We did some good things, but we’ve got to get better tomorrow. Got to keep growing. It’s fun to play back at home, fun to play in front of our fans.”

