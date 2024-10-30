College

Georgia basketball observations following exhibition win over UCF

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Blue Cain (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia guard Blue Cain (0) during Georgia's game against UCF at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

ATHENS — The next time Georgia takes the floor in Stegeman Coliseum, the Bulldogs will play their first real game of the 2024-25 season.

And Mike White will hope it goes as well as Tuesday’s exhibition.

The Bulldogs came away with a 114-76 win over UCF.

“It’s a good win. It’s an exhibition game,” White said. “We’re still 0-0. We did some good things, but we’ve got to get better tomorrow. Got to keep growing. It’s fun to play back at home, fun to play in front of our fans.”

